Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, House adopts motion against opposition sloganeering during PM Modi's speech

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after the House adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address following the reply to the debate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition members constantly raised slogans during PM Modi's speech over the situation in Manipur.

After the conclusion of PM Modi's reply to the debate, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved a motion in the House condemning the behaviour of opposition members. He said the opposition members have violated the parliamentary traditions.

Speaker Om Birla said the conduct of opposition members was not in accordance with the parliamentary traditions. He emphasised that the House runs according to rules and will do so. Home Minister Amit Shah supported the motion moved by Rajnath Singh which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

This was the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the results of the Lok Sabha polls earlier this month. The session began on June 24 with oath-taking by the new members. The BJP-led NDA formed its third successive government following the Lok Sabha polls. While the NDA won 293 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 243 seats. (ANI)

