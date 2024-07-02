Kenya Erupts Over Finance Bill: Protests, Deadly Clashes, and Political Unrest

Protests over a controversial finance bill continued unabated in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, and other areas on Tuesday. Despite President William Ruto's assurances not to sign the bill following last week's storming of parliament, tensions remain high.

Police employed tear gas to disperse demonstrators, leading to the closure of numerous businesses wary of potential looting. Key transport routes, including the main highway to Mombasa, saw disruptions as protesters set bonfires, exacerbating the chaos.

Amid fears that President Ruto might reverse his position and endorse the finance bill before next week's deadline, protests have escalated into calls for his resignation due to perceived poor governance. Youth-led organizers have voiced concerns over infiltrators using the protests to incite violence, pointing to last week's deadly clashes which left 39 dead, per the Kenya National Human Rights Commission. Ruto, however, puts the toll at 19.

Ruto has offered to engage in dialogue with the youth and pledged austerity measures, including reductions in travel and hospitality budgets, but skepticism abounds. In the midst of high unemployment and rising costs, the luxurious lifestyles of senior officials have sparked widespread indignation.

Kenya's main opposition party has demanded accountability from Ruto's administration for the fatalities. Economist Ken Gichinga suggested an alternative approach to tax reforms that could bolster economic growth, noting that Gen Zs are disproportionately affected by unemployment.

