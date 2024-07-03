Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

In a surprising move, Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana stepped down from her post on Wednesday, citing personal reasons, an official confirmed.

Kalpana, a member of the DMK party, made history as the first woman to become Mayor of Coimbatore.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran informed the press that Kalpana's decision was influenced by health and family issues. Kalpana assumed office following the local body elections in February 2022 when the DMK and its allies secured a decisive victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)