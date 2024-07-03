Left Menu

Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana Resigns Citing Personal Reasons

Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana has resigned from her post, citing personal reasons. Kalpana was the first woman to hold this position in the city. According to Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, her resignation is due to health and family matters. Kalpana took office after the 2022 local body elections.

In a surprising move, Coimbatore Mayor A Kalpana stepped down from her post on Wednesday, citing personal reasons, an official confirmed.

Kalpana, a member of the DMK party, made history as the first woman to become Mayor of Coimbatore.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran informed the press that Kalpana's decision was influenced by health and family issues. Kalpana assumed office following the local body elections in February 2022 when the DMK and its allies secured a decisive victory.

