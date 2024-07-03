US Law Firms Seize Opportunities Amid Supreme Court Rulings

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US law firms smell opportunity as Supreme Court guts agency powers

Law firms are capitalizing on client uncertainty sparked by a flurry of new U.S. Supreme Court rulings that favored opponents of federal agency powers, even as lawyers themselves differ on the decisions' immediate and long-term effects. Within hours of the decisions, major U.S. law firms began sending out client-focused emails and webinar invitations to discuss the cases and showcase their expertise, a marketing strategy that often follows major legal developments.

Biden faces growing doubts from Democrats about his 2024 re-election

Some elected Democrats loyal to President Joe Biden raised fresh questions on Tuesday about his 2024 re-election bid, with one calling for him to step aside, a shift after many defended him in the wake of last week's shaky debate performance. Whether Biden continues his 2024 bid for president after his halting debate performance against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is largely his decision, Democrats and political strategists have said.

Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September, weeks before US election

Donald Trump's sentencing for his conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star was delayed on Tuesday until Sept. 18, less than seven weeks before the U.S. election. Justice Juan Merchan pushed back the sentencing date so he can weigh the former U.S. president's argument he should have been immune from prosecution under Monday's landmark Supreme Court ruling that presidents cannot be criminally prosecuted for official acts.

U.S. Civil Rights Act's victories at risk, say leaders on 60th anniversary

Courtland Cox was 22 years old when he stood alongside civil rights icons Bayard Rustin and John Lewis at the March on Washington in 1963, joined by thousands of other Black Americans, including students Cox organized, who arrived on charter buses from the South. The march is credited with shifting the tide for social rights in the United States, paving the way for the Civil Rights Act signed into law 60 years ago today.

Biden to award posthumous Medal of Honor to two Civil War train thieves

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will award the Medal of Honor posthumously to two U.S. Army privates who were part of a daring Union Army contingent that stole a Confederate train during the Civil War, the White House said. Philip Shadrach and George Wilson, will receive the medals during a White House ceremony that will recognize their "gallantry and intrepidity" during what become known as the Great Locomotive Chase, one of the earliest special operations in U.S. Army history, the White House said.

Biden pulls even with Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

U.S. President Joe Biden pulled even with his Republican challenger Donald Trump this week in the race to win the November election, a sign the contest remains close even after a widely panned debate performance by the Democrat, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Biden and Trump each had 40% support among registered voters in the two-day poll that concluded on Tuesday. A prior Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted June 11-12 showed Trump with a marginal 2 percentage point lead, 41% to 39%.

US Supreme Court's divisions deepened in term capped by Trump immunity ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court's divisions deepened over its nine-month term that culminated this week with a ruling powered by its 6-3 conservative majority granting former President Donald Trump substantial criminal immunity for actions taken in office. A term during which the court constrained the U.S. government's ability to regulate industry - following recent terms when it rolled back abortion rights, expanded gun rights and rejected race-conscious collegiate admissions - laid bare ideological fractures that mirror a profoundly divided nation.

VP Harris top choice to replace Biden in election race if he steps aside, sources say

Vice President Kamala Harris is the top alternative to replace U.S. President Joe Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign, according to seven senior sources at the Biden campaign, the White House and the Democratic National Committee with knowledge of current discussions on the topic. Biden's fumbling, sometimes-incoherent and widely-panned first-debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump last week set off a wave of panic within the Democratic party over concerns that he may not be fit enough to serve a second term, and prompted calls for top aides to resign.

Exclusive-One in three Democrats think Biden should quit the race, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

One in three Democrats think U.S. President Joe Biden should end his reelection bid following last week's debate against Republican Donald Trump, but no prominent elected Democrat does any better than Biden in a hypothetical matchup against Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Tuesday. The two-day poll found that both Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, maintain the support of 40% of registered voters, suggesting that Biden has not lost ground since the debate. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Americans look past fuel cost, bad weather to set July Fourth travel record

High fuel costs and the threat of a hurricane are not expected to dampen Americans' desire to hit the road this summer, with vacationers preparing for record travel to kick off Fourth of July holiday festivities. Motorist group AAA expects a record of almost 71 million people to travel around the U.S. Independence Day holiday, growth similar to a pre-pandemic trajectory.

