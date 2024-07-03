Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against Violence and Hate Lauded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Rahul Gandhi's inaugural speech as Leader of Opposition calls out violence and hate in Parliament. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind supports his stance, emphasizing that no religion condones violence. The organization urges other opposition leaders to join Gandhi in fearlessly condemning violence and upholding the message of love and unity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:39 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against Violence and Hate Lauded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi's inauguration speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has drawn positive reactions, particularly from the prominent Muslim organization, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The group expressed hope that more opposition leaders will courageously raise their voices against violence, hatred, and injustice in Parliament.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani endorsed Gandhi's remarks, highlighting that his organization's steadfast stance against violence aligns with Gandhi's messages. Madani stressed, 'No religion allows violence in any form. Sensible people should condemn and oppose such people at all levels.'

Addressing the issue of mob lynching, Madani pointed out its cruel nature and criticized the lack of stringent laws to curb it. He supported Gandhi's fearless criticism of violence and sectarian politics, hoping other leaders will follow suit in protecting the country's constitutional values and democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024