Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against Violence and Hate Lauded by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Rahul Gandhi's inauguration speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has drawn positive reactions, particularly from the prominent Muslim organization, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The group expressed hope that more opposition leaders will courageously raise their voices against violence, hatred, and injustice in Parliament.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani endorsed Gandhi's remarks, highlighting that his organization's steadfast stance against violence aligns with Gandhi's messages. Madani stressed, 'No religion allows violence in any form. Sensible people should condemn and oppose such people at all levels.'

Addressing the issue of mob lynching, Madani pointed out its cruel nature and criticized the lack of stringent laws to curb it. He supported Gandhi's fearless criticism of violence and sectarian politics, hoping other leaders will follow suit in protecting the country's constitutional values and democracy.

