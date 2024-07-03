Left Menu

Senior Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike Amid Rising Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon killed senior Hezbollah commander Mohammad Naameh Nasser, aka 'Abu Naameh.' The strike occurs amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions. Efforts by global diplomats are underway to prevent a wider war, despite ongoing attacks from both sides. Israeli officials threaten larger offensives if Hezbollah persists.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:30 IST
In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday claimed the life of a senior Hezbollah commander, Mohammad Naameh Nasser, known by the nom de guerre 'Abu Naameh,' a Hezbollah official confirmed to The Associated Press.

The targeted strike near Tyre highlights the growing tensions between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. This incident comes amidst a surge in global diplomatic initiatives aimed at averting a full-scale conflict that could potentially involve Iran directly.

Hezbollah's response followed swiftly with a barrage of rockets into northern Israel, intensifying the already fraught situation. The group's stance remains resolute: attacks will continue until a cease-fire is established in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, fearing further destabilization in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

