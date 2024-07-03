Left Menu

Bulgaria Faces Political Turmoil After Sixth Failed Election

Bulgaria's Parliament rejected a proposed minority government by the GERB party, propelling the country closer to new elections. The decision highlights ongoing political instability after six elections resulted in weak coalitions. The president will now ask the MRF party, the runner-up, to form a government.

PTI | Sofia | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:20 IST
Bulgaria's Parliament voted down a minority government proposal by the center-right GERB party on Wednesday, likely steering the nation towards new elections. The rejection followed six tumultuous elections over three years that led to fragile coalitions.

Lawmakers delivered a 138-98 vote against the proposal, which aimed to appoint Rosen Zhelyazkov, a 56-year-old lawyer and ex-Parliament speaker, as the next prime minister.

Although GERB emerged first in the June elections, with only 68 seats in the 240-seat National Assembly, it failed to secure enough support to form a government.

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB and a three-time former prime minister, chose Zhelyazkov to lead instead of himself, in a bid to form a coalition in the divided legislature. His efforts, however, fell short.

The president will now pass the mandate to the MRF party, the election runner-up, to attempt forming a government.

Political analysts foresee challenges in assembling a stable coalition, making new elections the likely outcome, thus deepening the political crisis in the European Union's poorest member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

