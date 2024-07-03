Bulgaria Faces Political Turmoil After Sixth Failed Election

Bulgaria's Parliament voted down a minority government proposal by the center-right GERB party on Wednesday, likely steering the nation towards new elections. The rejection followed six tumultuous elections over three years that led to fragile coalitions.

Lawmakers delivered a 138-98 vote against the proposal, which aimed to appoint Rosen Zhelyazkov, a 56-year-old lawyer and ex-Parliament speaker, as the next prime minister.

Although GERB emerged first in the June elections, with only 68 seats in the 240-seat National Assembly, it failed to secure enough support to form a government.

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB and a three-time former prime minister, chose Zhelyazkov to lead instead of himself, in a bid to form a coalition in the divided legislature. His efforts, however, fell short.

The president will now pass the mandate to the MRF party, the election runner-up, to attempt forming a government.

Political analysts foresee challenges in assembling a stable coalition, making new elections the likely outcome, thus deepening the political crisis in the European Union's poorest member.

