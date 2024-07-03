UN Rights Chief Sounds Alarm Over Global Surge in Discrimination
The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, cautioned against increasing hatred and discrimination globally during a pivotal election year. He emphasized the need for voters to prioritize human rights and urged political leaders to reject hateful discourse that often targets immigrants and minority groups.
The UN human rights chief warned Wednesday about rising hatred and discrimination around the world during a critical election year. He urged voters to consider the rights of others when casting their ballots.
Volker Turk highlighted looming major elections in France, Britain, the United States, and Germany. He expressed concern over immigrants and refugees becoming scapegoats for some political parties.
Turk criticized the "politics of distraction" and called on political leaders to stand up against hate speech. He stressed that history demonstrates how the denigration of others leads to greater atrocities, especially warning Europe of this trend as a forewarning. Emphasizing zero tolerance for hate speech, Turk rejected any attempts to vilify minority groups.
