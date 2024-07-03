Veteran Belarus Politician Ryhor Kastusiou Freed Amid Amnesty
Veteran Belarus opposition politician Ryhor Kastusiou has been released from prison following an amnesty announced by President Alexander Lukashenko. Kastusiou, who is 67 and a former presidential candidate, was arrested in 2021 and sentenced to 10 years in a penal colony. He had been diagnosed with cancer after his arrest.
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:49 IST
Veteran Belarus opposition politician Ryhor Kastusiou has been freed from prison, human rights news site Charter '97 said on Wednesday, a day after President Alexander Lukashenko announced an amnesty for some of his jailed political opponents.
Kastusiou, 67, is a former opposition party leader and presidential candidate who was arrested in 2021 and sentenced the following year to 10 years in a penal colony after being convicted of plotting against the government to seize power. Following his arrest, he was diagnosed with cancer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
