Veteran Belarus Politician Ryhor Kastusiou Freed Amid Amnesty

Veteran Belarus opposition politician Ryhor Kastusiou has been freed from prison, human rights news site Charter '97 said on Wednesday, a day after President Alexander Lukashenko announced an amnesty for some of his jailed political opponents.

Kastusiou, 67, is a former opposition party leader and presidential candidate who was arrested in 2021 and sentenced the following year to 10 years in a penal colony after being convicted of plotting against the government to seize power. Following his arrest, he was diagnosed with cancer.

