Israeli Airstrike Hits Residential Building in Gaza Safe Zone, Wounds Seven

An Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building adjacent to the main medical centre in Gaza's Khan Younis, injuring at least seven people, hospital authorities and eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday.

Nasser Hospital, located in the western part of the city within the Israeli-declared humanitarian 'safe zone,' witnessed chaos as dust billowed following the bombing. Footage captured people running in different directions, some towards the site of the strike and some away. Men were seen carrying two young, apparently wounded boys. First responders and bystanders later searched through debris, looking for survivors.

Displaced families, forced out of eastern Khan Younis days earlier, struggled to find refuge in overcrowded shelters in the city's western parts. Wednesday's airstrike also impacted a nearby school-turned-shelter. Jalal Lafi, displaced from Rafah, recounted his sudden shock when his tent was hit without warning.

Andrea De Domenico, head of the UN humanitarian office for the Palestinian territories, emphasized the lack of safe refuge in Gaza, with even designated safe zones being bombed. Recent airstrikes have also claimed lives, including prominent Palestinian figures and their families.

Many Palestinians now seek shelter in coastal areas and Deir al-Balah, but basic services and food are scarce. Israeli restrictions and ongoing conflict have severely impacted humanitarian aid, sparking fears of widespread famine.

"It's an unendurable life," expressed Anwar Salman, a displaced Palestinian. "If they want to kill us, let them do it. We are fed up. We are dying every day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)