Nikki Haley Questions Biden's Future Amid Debate Woes

Indian American politician Nikki Haley has reignited her critique of prominent journalist George Stephanopoulos, who had earlier challenged her assertion that President Joe Biden would not finish his first term.

In an interview last year with ABC News, Haley, then a Republican presidential candidate, suggested that voting for Biden was essentially a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. She revisited this claim on social media, sharing an edited clip from the interview.

Haley's post comes as media reports and internal Democratic party discussions increasingly question Biden's viability as a candidate, especially following his lackluster performance in a recent presidential debate against Donald Trump.

