Left Menu

Nikki Haley Questions Biden's Future Amid Debate Woes

Indian American politician Nikki Haley critiques journalist George Stephanopoulos over her past claims that President Joe Biden won't complete his term, suggesting a vote for Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. Haley's assertions gain traction amid reports calling for Biden to leave the election race due to poor debate performance.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 06:41 IST
Nikki Haley Questions Biden's Future Amid Debate Woes
Nikki Haley
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian American politician Nikki Haley has reignited her critique of prominent journalist George Stephanopoulos, who had earlier challenged her assertion that President Joe Biden would not finish his first term.

In an interview last year with ABC News, Haley, then a Republican presidential candidate, suggested that voting for Biden was essentially a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. She revisited this claim on social media, sharing an edited clip from the interview.

Haley's post comes as media reports and internal Democratic party discussions increasingly question Biden's viability as a candidate, especially following his lackluster performance in a recent presidential debate against Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024