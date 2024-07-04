Nikki Haley Questions Biden's Future Amid Debate Woes
Indian American politician Nikki Haley critiques journalist George Stephanopoulos over her past claims that President Joe Biden won't complete his term, suggesting a vote for Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. Haley's assertions gain traction amid reports calling for Biden to leave the election race due to poor debate performance.
Indian American politician Nikki Haley has reignited her critique of prominent journalist George Stephanopoulos, who had earlier challenged her assertion that President Joe Biden would not finish his first term.
In an interview last year with ABC News, Haley, then a Republican presidential candidate, suggested that voting for Biden was essentially a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. She revisited this claim on social media, sharing an edited clip from the interview.
Haley's post comes as media reports and internal Democratic party discussions increasingly question Biden's viability as a candidate, especially following his lackluster performance in a recent presidential debate against Donald Trump.
