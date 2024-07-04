Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Analyzing Vote Shares and Winning Margins

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that winners in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 secured an average of 50.58 per cent votes, illustrating a 2 per cent decrease from the previous general elections.

Among MPs with declared criminal cases, 42 per cent won with a vote share of at least 50 per cent, as revealed in the ADR report.

The comprehensive analysis by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) spans 542 of 543 constituencies, excluding Surat in Gujarat. Key findings include the average vote percentage and the notable performance of major parties and re-elected winners.

