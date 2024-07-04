Left Menu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Analyzing Vote Shares and Winning Margins

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report reveals that winners of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 secured an average of 50.58 per cent votes, down from 52.65 per cent in 2019. The analysis covered 542 out of 543 constituencies, depicting crucial insights on vote shares, criminal backgrounds, and winning margins among elected MPs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:07 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Analyzing Vote Shares and Winning Margins
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that winners in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 secured an average of 50.58 per cent votes, illustrating a 2 per cent decrease from the previous general elections.

Among MPs with declared criminal cases, 42 per cent won with a vote share of at least 50 per cent, as revealed in the ADR report.

The comprehensive analysis by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) spans 542 of 543 constituencies, excluding Surat in Gujarat. Key findings include the average vote percentage and the notable performance of major parties and re-elected winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024