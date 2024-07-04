Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras After Tragic Stampede

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a stampede during a religious congregation resulted in 121 deaths. He intends to interact with the affected people. The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a judicial probe into the incident, and an FIR has been lodged against the event organizers.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras After Tragic Stampede
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, following a tragic stampede that claimed 121 lives during a religious congregation two days ago, announced senior party leader K C Venugopal on Thursday.

Venugopal termed the event an 'unfortunate incident' and stated that Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will meet with those affected by the stampede. The Uttar Pradesh government has responded by launching a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.

In addition, police have registered an FIR against the event organizers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting the stipulated event capacity of 80,000, as the congregation drew a crowd of 2.5 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024