Hezbollah Fires 200 Rockets at Israel in Retaliation

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has escalated its military campaign, launching over 200 rockets at Israeli military bases in a dramatic retaliation for the strike that killed one of its senior commanders.

The Iran-backed militant group's Thursday attack represents one of the most substantial offensives in the longstanding conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border, contributing to the recent surge in tensions.

The Israeli military acknowledged that numerous projectiles and suspicious aerial targets entered its territory from Lebanon, many of which were intercepted. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israeli forces confirmed on Wednesday that they killed Mohammad Naameh Nasser, one of Hezbollah's key regional commanders in southern Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes.

In response, Hezbollah launched Katyusha rockets and Falaq rockets with heavy warheads into northern Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and continued the assault on Thursday with additional rockets and exploding drones targeting multiple bases.

Meanwhile, the US and France are actively working to prevent these skirmishes from escalating into a full-scale war, which they fear could destabilize the entire region.

This relatively low-level conflict flared up following the recent war outbreak in Gaza. Hezbollah claims its actions are in solidarity with Hamas, another Iran-allied group responsible for igniting the Gaza war with its assault into southern Israel on October 7.

The conflict has resulted in significant displacement, with tens of thousands affected on both sides of the border. In northern Israel, the death toll includes 16 soldiers and 11 civilians. Conversely, more than 450 individuals, primarily fighters but also numerous civilians, have been killed in Lebanon.

