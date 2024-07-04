Left Menu

Congress-AAP Alliance in Question: INDIA Bloc's Strategic Election Plans

The scope for an alliance between Congress and AAP for assembly polls in Haryana and Delhi appears limited, but the INDIA bloc will contest elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, according to AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The alliance strategy will be state-specific based on mutual agreement among parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:11 IST
Congress and AAP's scope for an alliance in the upcoming Haryana and Delhi assembly polls appears limited, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh revealed.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Ramesh noted that the INDIA bloc plans to contest elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with alliances formed based on state-specific agreements.

Ramesh emphasized the bloc's unified front in Parliament and their aggressive, proactive stance in push for debates and discussions. However, alliances in Delhi and Haryana remain unlikely, he added.

