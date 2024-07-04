Congress-AAP Alliance in Question: INDIA Bloc's Strategic Election Plans

Congress and AAP's scope for an alliance in the upcoming Haryana and Delhi assembly polls appears limited, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh revealed.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Ramesh noted that the INDIA bloc plans to contest elections together in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with alliances formed based on state-specific agreements.

Ramesh emphasized the bloc's unified front in Parliament and their aggressive, proactive stance in push for debates and discussions. However, alliances in Delhi and Haryana remain unlikely, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)