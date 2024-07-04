PM Modi Set for Historic Visits to Russia & Austria to Strengthen Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Russia from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The summit aims to review the multifaceted ties between the two nations.

This visit to Russia marks Modi's return after nearly five years, the last being in 2019 for an economic conclave in Vladivostok. Following this, Modi will head to Austria, making history as the first Indian prime minister to visit in 41 years.

The India-Russia annual summit has served as a pivotal dialogue mechanism, with 21 summits held to date. Modi's itinerary includes interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, focusing on diplomatic, economic, and community engagements.

