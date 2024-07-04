Left Menu

PM Modi Set for Historic Visits to Russia & Austria to Strengthen Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit from July 8 to 9, focusing on multifaceted bilateral ties. This will be followed by a historic visit to Austria, marking the first by an Indian prime minister in 41 years, aimed at fortifying bilateral relations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:20 IST
PM Modi Set for Historic Visits to Russia & Austria to Strengthen Global Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Russia from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The summit aims to review the multifaceted ties between the two nations.

This visit to Russia marks Modi's return after nearly five years, the last being in 2019 for an economic conclave in Vladivostok. Following this, Modi will head to Austria, making history as the first Indian prime minister to visit in 41 years.

The India-Russia annual summit has served as a pivotal dialogue mechanism, with 21 summits held to date. Modi's itinerary includes interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, focusing on diplomatic, economic, and community engagements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024