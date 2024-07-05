Kerala Assembly Clash: UDF Stages Walkout Over Poor Road Conditions

The opposition Congress-led UDF on Friday lambasted the Left government in the Kerala assembly over deteriorating road conditions, eventually staging a walkout.

Responding to the criticism, State PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas remarked that the state could have faced worse conditions if the UDF were in power, drawing a comparison to recent bridge collapses in Bihar.

Discussing the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi, which was closed within three years due to damages, he attributed current road issues to ongoing maintenance and utility works while ensuring that 90% of the roads remained motorable. The House was not adjourned as requested, leading to the walkout by the opposition.