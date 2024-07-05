Kerala Assembly Clash: UDF Stages Walkout Over Poor Road Conditions
The opposition Congress-led UDF criticized the Left government in Kerala over the poor condition of roads and staged a walkout in the assembly. State PWD Minister Riyas responded, blaming the situation on maintenance and utility works. The motion to adjourn the House to discuss the issue was denied.
The opposition Congress-led UDF on Friday lambasted the Left government in the Kerala assembly over deteriorating road conditions, eventually staging a walkout.
Responding to the criticism, State PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas remarked that the state could have faced worse conditions if the UDF were in power, drawing a comparison to recent bridge collapses in Bihar.
Discussing the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi, which was closed within three years due to damages, he attributed current road issues to ongoing maintenance and utility works while ensuring that 90% of the roads remained motorable. The House was not adjourned as requested, leading to the walkout by the opposition.