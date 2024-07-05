Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Steps In Amid Oath Controversy

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee administered the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs due to a last-minute recusal by Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, authorized earlier by Governor C V Ananda Bose. The session adjourned sine die, ending a month-long impasse over the ceremony's venue and officiator.

Updated: 05-07-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:26 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee took charge to administer the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs on Friday.

This decision came after Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, who was officially authorized by Governor C V Ananda Bose, opted out of the role, citing it was against norms.

The one-day special session of the assembly was adjourned sine die following the swearing-in, effectively concluding a month-long standoff between the Raj Bhavan and the assembly over the ceremony's location and officiator.

