BJP's New State-Wise Leadership Appointments Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, JP Nadda, made significant leadership appointments on Friday, naming State Incharges and Co-Incharges for various states. General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been positioned as the in-charge of Bihar, with MP Deepak Prakash as his co-incharge.

Nitin Nabin will oversee Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood will handle Goa, and Ajeet Gopchade takes charge of Manipur. With elections on the horizon, Satish Poonia and Surendra Singh Nagar have been tasked with managing Haryana's political landscape. Tarun Chugh is appointed for Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, with Ashish Sood overseeing operations in J-K. Laxmikant Bajpai (MP) will manage Jharkhand's activities. In Himachal Pradesh, Srikant Sharma will lead as incharge, supported by co-incharge Sanjay Tandon.

In Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam is named incharge, with Rekha Verma as co-incharge. Prominent BJP leader Prakash Javadekar will manage Kerala, with MP Aparajita Sarangi as his co-incharge. In Odisha, MP Sambit Patra has been appointed as co-ordinator, while former Union Minister V Muraleedharan will serve as joint co-ordinator for North East states.

Ravinder Rana, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir Chief, confirmed that JP Nadda will visit the Union Territory on July 6, ahead of the Assembly elections, asserting that the next Chief Minister of J-K will emerge from BJP ranks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared a no-alliance strategy for the Haryana Assembly polls. Shah emphasized BJP's intent to govern with a clear majority, dismissing any need for alliances. In a post on social media platform X, Shah highlighted the decade-long progress in Haryana under BJP's rule, focusing on welfare and development.

Shah also affirmed BJP's robust door-to-door campaign in Haryana, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aiming for a decisive two-thirds majority victory in the upcoming elections.

(ANI)