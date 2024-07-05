Biden's Campaign in Turmoil: Democratic Allies Stand Firm Amid Growing Doubts

Democratic governors rally behind President Joe Biden in the wake of his lackluster debate performance, pledging their support for his re-election bid. Governors from states including New York, Minnesota, and Maryland expressed their commitment during a White House meeting, highlighting Biden's steadfast support for their states.

In contrast, President Biden remains defiant against mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race. He has assured his campaign staff and Democratic lawmakers that he will continue his campaign.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's allies have intensified their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, positioning her as a potential successor if President Biden steps down. As Americans took a break for the Fourth of July, a heatwave impacted a broad region of the US, with many facing dangerously high temperatures.