Left Menu

Biden's Campaign in Turmoil: Democratic Allies Stand Firm Amid Growing Doubts

Democratic governors rally behind President Joe Biden following his shaky debate performance. Despite mounting pressure to abandon his campaign, Biden vows to stay in the race, while Trump allies target Vice President Harris. Americans take a Fourth of July break, and a heatwave scorches parts of the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:33 IST
Biden's Campaign in Turmoil: Democratic Allies Stand Firm Amid Growing Doubts
Biden

Democratic governors rally behind President Joe Biden in the wake of his lackluster debate performance, pledging their support for his re-election bid. Governors from states including New York, Minnesota, and Maryland expressed their commitment during a White House meeting, highlighting Biden's steadfast support for their states.

In contrast, President Biden remains defiant against mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race. He has assured his campaign staff and Democratic lawmakers that he will continue his campaign.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's allies have intensified their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, positioning her as a potential successor if President Biden steps down. As Americans took a break for the Fourth of July, a heatwave impacted a broad region of the US, with many facing dangerously high temperatures.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024