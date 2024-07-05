Biden's Campaign in Turmoil: Democratic Allies Stand Firm Amid Growing Doubts
Democratic governors rally behind President Joe Biden following his shaky debate performance. Despite mounting pressure to abandon his campaign, Biden vows to stay in the race, while Trump allies target Vice President Harris. Americans take a Fourth of July break, and a heatwave scorches parts of the US.
Democratic governors rally behind President Joe Biden in the wake of his lackluster debate performance, pledging their support for his re-election bid. Governors from states including New York, Minnesota, and Maryland expressed their commitment during a White House meeting, highlighting Biden's steadfast support for their states.
In contrast, President Biden remains defiant against mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race. He has assured his campaign staff and Democratic lawmakers that he will continue his campaign.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump's allies have intensified their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, positioning her as a potential successor if President Biden steps down. As Americans took a break for the Fourth of July, a heatwave impacted a broad region of the US, with many facing dangerously high temperatures.
ALSO READ
Trump Allies Reassure Japan and South Korea on Continued Support
Biden Reaffirms Commitment to Win 2020 Election After Debate Performance
Undecided Voters Swayed Towards Trump After Biden's Debate Performance
Trump Allies Reassure Asia on Biden-Era Policies
Global Reactions to Biden's Debate Performance: Is Trump 2.0 Inevitable?