BJP Vows to Uproot Corrupt Government in Jharkhand: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday pledged that the BJP would ensure good governance in Jharkhand by dismantling the 'corrupt' JMM-led administration in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing party workers in Ramgarh district, Chouhan, who oversees BJP activities in Jharkhand, criticized the coalition government, claiming it has severely harmed Jharkhand. 'Farmers face hardships due to lack of electricity, youths struggle with unemployment, and the entire state suffers from rampant looting of resources,' he asserted.

Chouhan underscored the BJP's dedication to rectifying these issues. He also took aim at Shibu Soren's family, citing the removal of Champai Soren as chief minister as an example of dynastic politics. Chouhan emphasized that the BJP's alliance with the AJSU Party would continue into the forthcoming assembly elections, building on their collaboration in the recent parliamentary elections. Elections for Jharkhand's 81-member assembly are set to take place later this year.