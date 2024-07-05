Delhi Government Prepares for Potential Floods Amid Record-Breaking Rainfall

In the wake of unprecedented rainfall that resulted in fatalities and severe water-logging across Delhi, Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi convened an Apex Committee meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. The focus was flood control in the national capital, and the officials assured that the Delhi government is prepared to manage potential rises in the Yamuna River's water level.

Addressing the media, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said, "To review the preparedness of emergency services and the flood control department, we held a meeting with the flood department, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Cantonment Board, NDMC, Delhi Traffic Police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with each unit providing their input."

Atishi emphasized the government's readiness, stating, "We reviewed preparations across all concerned departments for flood relief, evacuation, and control. We hope to avoid a flood situation in Delhi, but the government is ready to act if the Yamuna's water level rises."

Discussing the situation at Haryana's Hathinikund Barrage, Atishi added, "We are closely monitoring weather predictions from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Recent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has raised water levels at Hathinikund Barrage, which impacts the Yamuna's levels in Delhi. Currently, discharge from the barrage is limited to 350 cusecs, with flood conditions occurring at 100,000 cusecs."

To manage the situation, Atishi announced the establishment of a 24/7 control room for flood monitoring, led by the DM of East Delhi. Officials are in constant communication with Haryana's Irrigation Department, assessing the water levels and IMD predictions.

Further, Atishi noted that the departments have strategically deployed flood-response equipment and are prepared for immediate action. She affirmed the readiness of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in relief and rescue operations if required. Additionally, Atishi inspected the Centralized Monsoon Control Room of PWD to oversee water-logging in the city.

"Amidst the rain in Delhi, I inspected the Centralized Monsoon Control Room at PWD Headquarters today," Atishi posted on X. The control room is vigilantly monitoring waterlogged areas through CCTV, with ground staff conducting regular inspections and addressing complaints about waterlogging promptly.

Residents can report waterlogging through a toll-free number or WhatsApp chatbot for swift resolution.