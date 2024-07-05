The Kremlin has noted a lack of intent from Britain's newly victorious Labour Party to improve relations with Russia, continuing to regard the UK as a hostile entity, according to Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman.

Peskov's statement followed the Labour Party's sweeping victory in the general election, which ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Labour Party has suggested that it will persist in its support for Ukraine, providing both weapons and financial assistance against Russia.