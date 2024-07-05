Left Menu

Iran's Crucial Run-off Election: A Test of Clerical Rule Amid Rising Tensions

Iranians voted on Friday in a critical run-off presidential election that will test the clerical rulers' popularity amid voter apathy, regional tensions, and a standoff with the West over Tehran's nuclear program. Low voter turnout in previous elections highlights growing public discontent and economic hardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:11 IST
Iranians headed to the polls on Friday for a run-off presidential election, a pivotal event testing the clerical rulers' popularity amid widespread voter apathy, escalating regional tensions, and a contentious stand-off with the West over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. State television reported that polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430 GMT), with voting hours extended from an initial deadline of 6 p.m. (1430 GMT) to 8 p.m. due to high demand.

The run-off follows a June 28 ballot with historically low turnout, where over 60% of voters abstained, viewed by critics as a no-confidence vote in the Islamic Republic. The race is tight between moderate lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, though the outcome is seen as unlikely to impact major policy directions. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who cast his vote early, commented on the notable voter enthusiasm in this round compared to the previous.

This election period coincides with mounting Middle East tensions, triggered by conflicts involving Iranian allies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and growing pressure from the West over Iran's nuclear activities. The final results are expected on Saturday, but initial outcomes may be available sooner.

