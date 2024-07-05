UK Elections See Historic Surge of Indian-Origin MPs in Parliament

A record-breaking number of 28 Indian-origin Members of Parliament have been elected to the UK House of Commons in the latest general election. While the Conservative Party faced a brutal outcome overall, several Indian-origin Tories, including outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, managed to secure their seats.

Sunak, who triumphed decisively in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency, expressed his gratitude to his supporters amid speculation about his political future. Other prominent British Indian Conservative MPs who retained their seats include Suella Braverman, Priti Patel, and Claire Coutinho.

The Labour Party, which won by a landslide, saw the maximum number of successful Indian-origin candidates. Noteworthy victories included party veterans Seema Malhotra, Valerie Vaz, and Lisa Nandy. Along with newcomers like Jas Athwal and Baggy Shanker, they contributed to what is forecasted to be the UK's most diverse Parliament yet, with at least 87 ethnic minority candidates elected.