Biden Congratulates Starmer: A New Chapter in US-UK Relations

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden placed a call to the newly elected British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on Friday, offering congratulations on the Labour Party's resounding parliamentary victory.

According to a statement from the White House, both leaders underscored the enduring 'special relationship' between their nations and the necessity of cooperating to uphold global freedoms and democratic values. Biden expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Starmer on pivotal issues such as supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and maintaining the Good Friday Agreement.

Furthermore, Biden anticipates Starmer's visit to Washington next week for the NATO summit, where they will commemorate the alliance's 75th anniversary.