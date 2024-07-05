Left Menu

Biden Congratulates Starmer: A New Chapter in US-UK Relations

U.S. President Joe Biden called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his Labour Party's victory. They discussed the special relationship between their nations, pledging to support global freedom and democracy. Biden looks forward to working on critical issues and meeting Starmer at an upcoming NATO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:43 IST
Biden Congratulates Starmer: A New Chapter in US-UK Relations
Joe Biden

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden placed a call to the newly elected British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on Friday, offering congratulations on the Labour Party's resounding parliamentary victory.

According to a statement from the White House, both leaders underscored the enduring 'special relationship' between their nations and the necessity of cooperating to uphold global freedoms and democratic values. Biden expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Starmer on pivotal issues such as supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and maintaining the Good Friday Agreement.

Furthermore, Biden anticipates Starmer's visit to Washington next week for the NATO summit, where they will commemorate the alliance's 75th anniversary.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024