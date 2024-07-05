Biden Congratulates Starmer: A New Chapter in US-UK Relations
U.S. President Joe Biden called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his Labour Party's victory. They discussed the special relationship between their nations, pledging to support global freedom and democracy. Biden looks forward to working on critical issues and meeting Starmer at an upcoming NATO summit.
In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden placed a call to the newly elected British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on Friday, offering congratulations on the Labour Party's resounding parliamentary victory.
According to a statement from the White House, both leaders underscored the enduring 'special relationship' between their nations and the necessity of cooperating to uphold global freedoms and democratic values. Biden expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Starmer on pivotal issues such as supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and maintaining the Good Friday Agreement.
Furthermore, Biden anticipates Starmer's visit to Washington next week for the NATO summit, where they will commemorate the alliance's 75th anniversary.
