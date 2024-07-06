Left Menu

Kansas Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Rights, Rejects Second-Trimester Ban

Kansas' Supreme Court has permanently blocked enforcement of a 2015 law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure. The court ruled it violated the state constitution's right to abortion. The decision is seen as a significant victory for abortion rights, especially in the Midwest.

AI Generated Representative Image

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday issued a landmark decision, permanently barring the enforcement of a state law that banned the most common second-trimester abortion procedure.

The 5-1 ruling highlights the court's stance that the ban violated the state constitution's right to abortion, as recognized in a 2019 decision. This pivotal ruling leaves intact a lower court order that had blocked the law since its inception in 2015, following immediate challenges from abortion providers.

Justice Eric Rosen, writing for the majority, stated, "We stand by our conclusion that ... the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights protects a fundamental right to personal autonomy, which includes a pregnant person's right to terminate a pregnancy." Justice Caleb Stegall dissented, maintaining that the constitution did not inherently include a right to abortion.

