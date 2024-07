Escalating Tensions: Moldova and Russia's Diplomatic Sparring

Moldova's Foreign Minister indicated on Friday that the government might expel more Russian diplomats if Moscow's activities continue to compromise Moldova's interests.

Relations have soured since President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's Ukraine invasion and initiated EU accession talks. Moldova expelled a Russian diplomat over election disputes in Transdniestria and cut embassy staff due to espionage allegations this year.

While acknowledging the risks, the minister stated the need for a balanced approach, prioritizing national security while considering citizens abroad. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory measures, criticizing Chisinau for allegedly escalating tensions. The separatist region of Transdniestria remains a contentious issue, with Russian peacekeepers present and economic disputes ongoing.