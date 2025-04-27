Blaze at ED Office: A Six-Hour Struggle in Mumbai
A significant fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai's Kaiser-I-Hind building. It lasted over six hours, involving extensive firefighting efforts. Despite no casualties, the fire damaged numerous documents and equipment. The cause remains unknown as investigations continue.
A severe blaze erupted at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in South Mumbai early Sunday, officials reported, with firefighting extending beyond six hours.
Notably, there were no casualties reported from the fire at the Kaiser-I-Hind building located in the Ballard Estate area. It began on the fourth floor at approximately 2:31 am.
Eight fire engines, additional equipment, and numerous firefighters are battling the flames, which escalated to Level III around 4:17 am, signifying a major fire incident.
