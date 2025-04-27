Left Menu

Blaze at ED Office: A Six-Hour Struggle in Mumbai

A significant fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai's Kaiser-I-Hind building. It lasted over six hours, involving extensive firefighting efforts. Despite no casualties, the fire damaged numerous documents and equipment. The cause remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:34 IST
Blaze at ED Office: A Six-Hour Struggle in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A severe blaze erupted at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in South Mumbai early Sunday, officials reported, with firefighting extending beyond six hours.

Notably, there were no casualties reported from the fire at the Kaiser-I-Hind building located in the Ballard Estate area. It began on the fourth floor at approximately 2:31 am.

Eight fire engines, additional equipment, and numerous firefighters are battling the flames, which escalated to Level III around 4:17 am, signifying a major fire incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

