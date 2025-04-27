Unlocking Genetics: Rare Disease Research Offers Hope in Africa

Ndeye Lam frequently visits her daughter's gravesite, clinging to memories and prayers. Her daughter, Mariama, likely had SELENON-related myopathy, a rare disease that remained undiagnosed due to limited resources in Africa.

Globally, over 350 million people suffer from rare diseases, most originating from genetic anomalies. Dr. Pedro Rodriguez is addressing the diagnostic void in Africa by compiling genetic data and connecting patients with essential healthcare services.

His research, funded by international organizations, has facilitated a genetic testing initiative, offering early diagnosis and treatment paths to afflicted Senegalese families, changing lives long burdened by uncertainty and untreated conditions.

