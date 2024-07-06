Biden Reflects on 'Bad Episode' Debate Against Trump on ABC News

In a candid interview with ABC News, U.S. President Joe Biden characterized his debate against Donald Trump as a 'bad episode,' attributing his shaky performance to poor preparation, exhaustion, and illness. 'No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- a bad night,' Biden said.

Biden, sounding hoarse and occasionally halting, recalled feeling terrible at the time. 'Matter of fact the docs with me. I asked if they did a COVID test because they're trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn't. I just had a really bad cold,' he added.

He acknowledged it was no one else's fault but his own and disclosed he hasn't rewatched his debate performance. Biden's comments come in a closely watched interview amidst concerns from Democrats about his ability to serve another term or win against Trump in the upcoming November election. The full interview will be broadcast tonight at 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT).