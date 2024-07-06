Is Biden Fit for Another Term? Democrats Question Amid Reelection Struggles

President Joe Biden, amidst mounting scrutiny over his reelection viability, is intensifying efforts to display his readiness for another term. Following a debate performance that left many questioning his capabilities, Biden dismissed the need for an independent medical evaluation while acknowledging his missteps during the debate.

Throughout the weekend, Biden campaigned vigorously in battleground states Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, pushing back against internal Democratic pressures to withdraw from the race. In an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Biden remained firm, stating he was 'positive' about his capacity to serve another four years. He defended his daily cognitive assessments and ongoing evaluations by his personal doctors.

Biden's attempt to rebound includes a $50 million ad campaign timed with high-visibility events like the Summer Olympics, and a schedule full of in-person appearances with key figures. However, internal divisions persist, with influential party members like Sen. Mark Warner and several House Democrats deliberating whether Biden should continue his presidential bid.