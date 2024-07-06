Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMs to Tackle Long-Standing Bifurcation Issues

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy, are scheduled to meet this Saturday to address unresolved bifurcation issues. This significant meeting will take place at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan.

Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, following the division of undivided Andhra Pradesh. A decade later, disputes over bifurcation of assets, state institutions, power bill dues, and employee transfers remain unresolved.

Historically, several meetings have been held between state leaders to resolve these issues, with little success. This meeting marks another critical attempt to find common ground and resolve outstanding matters.

