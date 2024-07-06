Left Menu

Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iranian Presidential Election

Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's presidential election, defeating hardline rival Saeed Jalili. Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon, aims to promote pragmatic foreign policy and social liberalisation. Despite scepticism about his ability to deliver campaign promises, his victory has sparked celebrations and hopes for improved relations with the West.

Moderate politician Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iranians to join him on "the difficult road ahead" after winning the presidency, trumping hardline rival Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon, advocates pragmatic foreign policy and social liberalisation but faces scepticism due to Supreme Leader Khamenei's ultimate authority.

His victory, with a 50% turnout, has raised hopes for improved Western relations amidst regional tensions and nuclear disputes. Backed by Iran's reformist camp, his followers celebrated, dancing and honking car horns.

