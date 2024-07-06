Left Menu

Congress Accuses Modi of Breaking Parliamentary Norms

The Congress party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke parliamentary norms by accusing former Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari of favoritism towards the opposition when the BJP assumed power in 2014. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned Modi's remarks as unacceptable and argued they diminish the dignity of his office.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke all parliamentary norms by accusing the then Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari of having an 'inclination' towards the opposition when the BJP came to power in 2014.

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on July 2, Modi said, 'No matter how many numbers they claim, when we came in 2014, our strength in the Rajya Sabha was very low, and the Chair's inclination was somewhat on the other side. But we did not waver from our resolve to serve the country with pride.'

While Modi did not name anyone, former Vice President Ansari was the chairman of the Rajya Sabha from August 2012 to August 2017.

This is the first time the Congress has reacted to the remarks made by the prime minister earlier this week apparently referring to Ansari.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'One thing that the non-biological PM said in the Lok Sabha on July 2nd has escaped much media notice. What he said was simply awful and unacceptable, and ought to have been immediately expunged.' Modi accused former chairman of the Rajya Sabha Hamid Ansari of 'leaning' towards the Opposition, he claimed.

No prime minister has ever attacked a former speaker (Lok Sabha) or chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the manner that Modi has, Ramesh alleged. 'He has broken all parliamentary norms in doing so—not that he has respected them at all. He has further diminished whatever is left of the dignity of the office he holds after his despicable election campaign,' he said.

