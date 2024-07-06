K. Keshava Rao Returns to Congress, Appointed Telangana Government Advisor

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Keshava Rao, now affiliated with the Congress, has been named Advisor to the Telangana Government in Public Affairs, enjoying Cabinet Minister status. An official order signed by Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar confirmed the appointment, with further terms to be disclosed separately.

Rao's return to the Congress became official on Wednesday during a ceremony attended by prominent party figures including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Following his rejoining, Rao resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat on Thursday. 'Worthy homecoming! We welcome senior leader, Shri K. Keshav Rao ji to the Congress party. We are confident that his vast experience in public service will strengthen the Congress party in Telangana,' Kharge expressed in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Rao, a former chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, initially shifted to BRS—then known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)—in 2013. His return to Congress marks his comeback to the party after over a decade.

