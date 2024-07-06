Left Menu

Imran Khan Calls for Fresh Elections Amid Allegations of Historic Fraud

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has demanded new elections under an impartial commission, claiming the 2024 elections were the biggest fraud in the country's history. From jail, Khan has vowed to continue his fight for true freedom and justice, alleging military and institutional interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has called for fresh elections under a "new and impartial" election commission. He asserts that the 2024 election was the largest fraud in Pakistan's history.

Khan, a staunch believer in 'Laa Ilaaha Illallah' (there is no god but Allah), proclaimed from jail that despite enduring severe conditions for almost a year, he remains steadfast in his quest for genuine freedom.

Facing over 200 legal cases, Khan has been incarcerated since August of last year in Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala Jail. He maintains that the February 8 general elections saw unprecedented rigging, criticizing rival parties PML-N and PPP as 'mandate thieves.'

Alleging military establishment's influence in election manipulations, he called for Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to be tried under Article 6. Khan also threatened to go on a hunger strike if justice is not served by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and if military intervention in jail affairs continues.

Khan further accused the military of controlling Adiala Jail and other institutions, likening the current situation to a dictatorship. Despite the harsh conditions, he asserted that his party's public support remains strong. Rejecting the government's offer for negotiations, he claimed the current administration is built on fraudulent grounds.

