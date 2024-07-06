Opposition Demands Fair Play in Parliament: TMC's Derek O'Brien Calls for INDIA Bloc Deputy Speaker

Left Menu

TMC MP Derek O'Brien emphasizes the government's duty to ensure a smooth Budget session in Parliament without 'bulldozing of bills.' He demands an INDIA bloc member be appointed as the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. The opposition also requests the acceptance of one notice per week to discuss national issues.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien emphasized on Saturday the government's responsibility to run Parliament smoothly during the Budget session, advocating against 'bulldozing of bills.' O'Brien reiterated the opposition's demand for one of its members to be appointed as the Lok Sabha deputy speaker.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha was tumultuous, marked by opposition INDIA bloc parties' clashes with the ruling BJP-led NDA over multiple issues, including the NEET-UG paper leak and the situation in Manipur. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha experienced numerous adjournments. The upcoming Budget session is scheduled from July 22 to August 12.

In a post on social media platform X, O'Brien insisted the role of deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha be offered to an INDIA candidate. He also called for the allowance of one opposition notice per week in both Houses to discuss nationally significant issues like exam failures and unemployment, and to prevent the hasty passage of bills.

The INDIA bloc continues to push for a deputy speaker from its ranks. The opposition had earlier proposed a rare contest for the Lok Sabha speaker's position by nominating Congress' K Suresh against BJP's Om Birla, though they did not demand a vote division.

The TMC has suggested Faizabad MP and Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad for the deputy speaker post, with support from other parties. The 17th Lok Sabha notably lacked a deputy speaker for its entire term.

