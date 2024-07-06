Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honors Green Revolution Pioneer Babu Jagjivan Ram

On the 38th death anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid floral tributes and highlighted his contributions to food security in India. The inauguration of Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan is set for July 13. Ram was a pivotal figure in Indian agriculture and politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:17 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paying tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram (Photo: Siddaramaiah--X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram, commemorating his 38th death anniversary. Ram, a key figure in the Green Revolution, significantly contributed to India's food security.

Speaking to the media at the statue of Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram near the west gate of Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah recalled the severe food shortages post-independence. He praised Ram for his efforts, including the development of new crop varieties, which alleviated the crisis.

Siddaramaiah announced that Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan, whose construction began under his previous administration at a cost of around Rs 3 crore, will be inaugurated on July 13. The facility will offer science and skill development training. Babuji, as Ram was affectionately known, was an iconic Dalit leader who also served as Defence Minister during the 1971 India-Pakistan War and Deputy Prime Minister from 1977 to 1979.

