BSP Chief Mayawati Travels to Chennai Amid Party Leader's Brutal Murder

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati departed from her Delhi residence on Sunday morning to travel to Chennai, where she will pay her respects to the party's Tamil Nadu Chief, K. Armstrong. Armstrong was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

BSP's National Coordinator Akash Anand also traveled to Chennai earlier today to honor the slain party leader. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight suspects have been apprehended in connection with Armstrong's murder.

"Eight people have been apprehended who we suspect to be involved in this crime. They are being questioned. Armstrong's post-mortem has been conducted," Rathore stated. He assured that the situation in Chennai remains normal and emphasized their commitment to solving the case, promising to investigate all angles and bring all culprits to justice. Earlier, BSP Chief Mayawati demanded the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to "punish the guilty." She condemned the murder, describing it as "highly deplorable and condemnable." Mayawati highlighted Armstrong's role as a strong Dalit voice in Tamil Nadu, urging the state government to take swift action.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his grief over the incident, terming it "deeply saddening." CM Stalin assured that the police have been directed to expedite the investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. He conveyed his condolences to Armstrong's family, friends, and party members on 'X,' acknowledging the shock and sadness caused by the assassination.

