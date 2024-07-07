Sibal Stands Up for Chidambaram Amidst Vice President's Criticism

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP, took a strong stand against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's condemnation of Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks on newly drafted criminal laws. Sibal defended Chidambaram's statement, asserting it is not the opposition that disrespects parliamentary norms.

Dhankhar had expressed deep disapproval of Chidambaram's comments, labeling them 'inexcusable.' He urged Chidambaram to retract what he described as derogatory and insulting remarks about Parliament's wisdom. The Vice President expressed his dismay at the notion that 'part-timers' had drafted the new laws.

In a post on X, Sibal responded, declaring, 'Dhankhar, we are all part-timers if Parliament is not in session. Who truly insults parliamentary procedures daily? Certainly not us!' Sibal, a prominent opposition figure, indicated the need for respectful discourse and defended opposition integrity.

