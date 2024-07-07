Left Menu

Sibal Stands Up for Chidambaram Amidst Vice President's Criticism

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP, responds to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's criticism of P Chidambaram's remarks on new criminal laws. Dhankhar condemned Chidambaram's statement that the laws were drafted by 'part-timers.' Sibal defended the opposition, stating they do not insult parliamentary procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:27 IST
Sibal Stands Up for Chidambaram Amidst Vice President's Criticism
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP, took a strong stand against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's condemnation of Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks on newly drafted criminal laws. Sibal defended Chidambaram's statement, asserting it is not the opposition that disrespects parliamentary norms.

Dhankhar had expressed deep disapproval of Chidambaram's comments, labeling them 'inexcusable.' He urged Chidambaram to retract what he described as derogatory and insulting remarks about Parliament's wisdom. The Vice President expressed his dismay at the notion that 'part-timers' had drafted the new laws.

In a post on X, Sibal responded, declaring, 'Dhankhar, we are all part-timers if Parliament is not in session. Who truly insults parliamentary procedures daily? Certainly not us!' Sibal, a prominent opposition figure, indicated the need for respectful discourse and defended opposition integrity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024