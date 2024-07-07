Left Menu

BJP Leader Poonawalla Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence on Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's Murder

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Tamil Nadu after BSP Chief K Armstrong's assassination. Poonawalla questioned Gandhi's silence and engagement, urging a CBI inquiry. The local police have detained eight suspects, and BSP leaders demand stringent action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:42 IST
BJP Leader Poonawalla Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence on Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's Murder
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to visit Tamil Nadu following the brutal murder of the state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, K Armstrong. Armstrong was killed by unidentified men near his Chennai residence on Friday evening.

Poonawalla questioned Gandhi's commitment to Dalit issues and the north-south divide, accusing him of mere posturing by not condemning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. He asked if Gandhi would demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter and hold the DMK accountable.

The BJP leader criticized the DMK-Congress alliance, alleging that law and order had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted Mayawati's demand for a CBI probe as a necessity to ensure justice and safety for Dalits in the state. Meanwhile, eight suspects have been detained by police, who are investigating the incident from multiple angles.

BSP supremo Mayawati and national coordinator Akash Anand paid tributes to Armstrong in Chennai and reiterated the call for a CBI investigation. She urged the state government to protect its weaker sections and ensure proper law and order.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024