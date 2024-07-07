BJP Leader Poonawalla Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence on Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's Murder

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to visit Tamil Nadu following the brutal murder of the state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief, K Armstrong. Armstrong was killed by unidentified men near his Chennai residence on Friday evening.

Poonawalla questioned Gandhi's commitment to Dalit issues and the north-south divide, accusing him of mere posturing by not condemning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. He asked if Gandhi would demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter and hold the DMK accountable.

The BJP leader criticized the DMK-Congress alliance, alleging that law and order had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted Mayawati's demand for a CBI probe as a necessity to ensure justice and safety for Dalits in the state. Meanwhile, eight suspects have been detained by police, who are investigating the incident from multiple angles.

BSP supremo Mayawati and national coordinator Akash Anand paid tributes to Armstrong in Chennai and reiterated the call for a CBI investigation. She urged the state government to protect its weaker sections and ensure proper law and order.

