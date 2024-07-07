NATO's 75th Anniversary Marred by Uncertainty Over Future US Leadership

As European leaders approach the NATO summit in Washington, doubts surrounding President Joe Biden's reelection and the possible return of Donald Trump dominate conversations. The event, marking NATO's 75th anniversary, will underscore unity amid growing threats from Russia and far-right political forces across the globe.

NATO's 32-member alliance, aimed at mutual defense, stands strong under Biden's leadership, especially in supporting Ukraine against Russia. However, there remains a looming uncertainty about future US commitment as skepticism about Biden's tenure persists and Trump's potential comeback threatens alliance solidarity.

The summit will focus on preparing for lessened US involvement, with European governments seeking to 'Trump-proof' NATO. Increased defense spending and greater European responsibility in military aid to Ukraine are expected topics, as leaders aim to solidify support and readiness despite political upheavals.

