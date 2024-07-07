Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Defends Permanent Schemes Amid Pre-Election Accusations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assures that schemes from the recent budget, like free gas cylinders and monthly aid to women, are permanent despite accusations from Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray claims these are attempts to woo voters before elections and doubts their longevity.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Nagpur | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:00 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured on Sunday that all schemes announced in the recent state budget, including the provision of three free gas cylinders and monthly aid to women, are permanent, stating that necessary provisions have been made for them.

Shinde's remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the state government of luring women voters with temporary schemes like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls. Thackeray claimed that such initiatives would cease within two to three months.

Rebutting these allegations, Shinde said the scheme offering Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 18,000 annually to women, along with three free gas cylinders, is a long-term initiative. He mentioned that the budget tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar includes permanent measures such as the Mukhyamantri Annapoorna Yojana for free cylinders, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Krishi Pump Yojana.

