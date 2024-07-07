Haryana CM Touts BJP’s Unprecedented Development: Foundation Stones Laid for 32 Projects
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed the state's significant progress under BJP governance, criticizing previous administrations for regionalism and nepotism. At an event in Panipat, Saini inaugurated 32 projects worth over Rs 227 crore and emphasized the importance of infrastructure in economic growth. He also highlighted the BJP's inclusive development approach.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday highlighted the state's unprecedented development and welfare under BJP rule, criticizing previous authorities for fostering regionalism and nepotism.
At an event in Panipat district, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 32 projects worth more than Rs 227 crore. He asserted that the current government's infrastructural advancements have outstripped those made during the 48 years of previous administrations.
'Strong infrastructure not only raises the standard of living but also attracts industries, bolstering the state's economy,' Saini said. He noted that Haryana's annual economic growth rate stands at 8 percent, surpassing the national average of 6.7 percent.
