Left Menu

Haryana CM Touts BJP’s Unprecedented Development: Foundation Stones Laid for 32 Projects

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed the state's significant progress under BJP governance, criticizing previous administrations for regionalism and nepotism. At an event in Panipat, Saini inaugurated 32 projects worth over Rs 227 crore and emphasized the importance of infrastructure in economic growth. He also highlighted the BJP's inclusive development approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:08 IST
Haryana CM Touts BJP’s Unprecedented Development: Foundation Stones Laid for 32 Projects
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday highlighted the state's unprecedented development and welfare under BJP rule, criticizing previous authorities for fostering regionalism and nepotism.

At an event in Panipat district, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 32 projects worth more than Rs 227 crore. He asserted that the current government's infrastructural advancements have outstripped those made during the 48 years of previous administrations.

'Strong infrastructure not only raises the standard of living but also attracts industries, bolstering the state's economy,' Saini said. He noted that Haryana's annual economic growth rate stands at 8 percent, surpassing the national average of 6.7 percent.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024