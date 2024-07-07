Left Menu

Delhi BJP Triumphs in Lok Sabha Elections, Sets Sights on 2025 Assembly Win

The Delhi BJP unit celebrated its victory in all seven Lok Sabha seats, urging workers to prepare for the 2025 assembly elections. At an extended executive committee meeting, leaders praised the Modi government's achievements and criticized opposition parties. The gathering aimed to enhance public awareness of central government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:28 IST
In a significant political event, the Delhi BJP unit on Sunday celebrated its comprehensive victory, having won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the recent polls. Party workers were congratulated and urged to bolster efforts for the 2025 assembly elections.

During an extended executive committee meeting at JLN stadium, chaired by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the unit's achievements were highlighted. Leaders emphasized the Narendra Modi-led central government's schemes and criticized the failures of the AAP-led Delhi government, rallying support for future elections.

Piyush Goyal described the victory as a testament to the BJP's development initiatives, noting the party's growing influence across India, especially in the south. He lambasted the Congress for its waning influence, asserting the BJP's dominance in Delhi with 54 percent of the vote share. Sachdeva reiterated the people's support for the BJP, citing the party's win in all seven seats, and urged everyone to prepare for a robust campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

