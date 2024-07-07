Left Menu

France on Edge: Second Round of Parliamentary Election Sees Surge in Voter Turnout

French voters participated in large numbers in the second round of a parliamentary election, potentially empowering the far-right National Rally (RN). High turnout indicates strong public engagement, with predictions suggesting RN may lead but not secure an outright majority, possibly leading to political instability.

French voters turned out in large numbers for the second round of a parliamentary election on Sunday, potentially enabling the far-right National Rally (RN) to become a significant force, thereby diminishing President Emmanuel Macron's authority. According to the Interior Ministry, turnout stood at 59.71% by around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), a substantial increase from 38.11% during the same period in the second round of voting in 2022. Pollsters Harris Interactive and Ipsos highlighted that this was the highest afternoon turnout level since 1981, reflecting the public's strong interest in an election that has sharply divided political opinions.

The two agencies projected a final turnout of approximately 67%, a level not seen since 1997. Recent opinion polls forecast that although the RN might win the most seats in the National Assembly, it is unlikely to achieve an absolute majority. Such an outcome could result in a prolonged period of instability and policy gridlock in the euro zone's second-largest economy.

If the nationalist, eurosceptic RN secures a majority, it would establish the first far-right government in France since World War II, sending ripple effects through the European Union at a time when populist parties are gaining momentum across the continent.

