Bhupinder Singh Hooda Pledges Gurugram-Manesar Metro Extension Amid Critique of BJP Governance

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced on Sunday that his party would extend the metro line to Manesar if they win the upcoming state assembly elections. The statement was made during a Congress workers' conference to acknowledge their efforts in the Lok Sabha elections in the Gurgaon constituency.

Hooda criticized the BJP for halting the metro expansion initiated by the Congress, which had extended Delhi Metro services to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh. He blamed the BJP for the current issues in Gurugram, including waste management, traffic congestion, and poor sewerage.

Hooda further alleged a decline in law and order and the stagnation of new industry investments, contrasting it with Congress' tenure, which saw significant Japanese investments. Raj Babbar also spoke, thanking the people for their support in the Lok Sabha elections and expressing confidence in Congress' prospects in Haryana.

Earlier, in Nuh, Hooda also promised a rail linkage for Mewat and a new university if Congress is elected.

