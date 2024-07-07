Union Minister Blasts Congress: Calls for BJP to Counter 'Negativity' Politics
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav criticized the Congress party for engaging in 'negativity politics' and called on BJP leaders to develop strategies to prevent societal division. Speaking at a BJP meeting, Yadav emphasized that despite Congress's fabricated lies and negative tactics, the public re-elected the Modi government.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday sharply criticized the Congress party, labeling it as a 'parasite' that thrives on the politics of negativity.
Addressing a BJP state unit meeting in Bhopal, Yadav said that despite Congress's fabricated lies about reservation and the Constitution, the public chose to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yadav also noted that Congress's recent victories were primarily in regions where they formed alliances, emphasizing the need for BJP to counteract negativity and uphold democratic values.
