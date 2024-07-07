Left Menu

Union Minister Blasts Congress: Calls for BJP to Counter 'Negativity' Politics

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav criticized the Congress party for engaging in 'negativity politics' and called on BJP leaders to develop strategies to prevent societal division. Speaking at a BJP meeting, Yadav emphasized that despite Congress's fabricated lies and negative tactics, the public re-elected the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:45 IST
Union Minister Blasts Congress: Calls for BJP to Counter 'Negativity' Politics
Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday sharply criticized the Congress party, labeling it as a 'parasite' that thrives on the politics of negativity.

Addressing a BJP state unit meeting in Bhopal, Yadav said that despite Congress's fabricated lies about reservation and the Constitution, the public chose to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav also noted that Congress's recent victories were primarily in regions where they formed alliances, emphasizing the need for BJP to counteract negativity and uphold democratic values.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024