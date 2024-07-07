BJP May Win Haryana Polls Says Party's New Chief Overseer

Satish Poonia, recently appointed to oversee the BJP's Haryana affairs, alleged on Sunday that the previous Congress government allowed corruption to flourish in the state. He stated that the BJP administration took strong measures to counter this ''scourge.''

With Haryana's polls approaching, Poonia noted that the Congress leadership appeared ''divided'' and unable to challenge the BJP's position. He confidently predicted that the BJP would win the Haryana Assembly elections comfortably.

According to Poonia, the BJP's double-engine government has benefitted the state significantly. He highlighted Haryana's longstanding ''anti-Congress history,'' stating that the electorate has continually rejected the Congress. He also affirmed that the BJP's strong organization and united leaders would lead to a solid performance in the upcoming elections.

